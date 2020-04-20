Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > More than dozen people killed in Canada shooting rampage

More than dozen people killed in Canada shooting rampage

Deutsche Welle Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has killed at least 16 people, including one police officer, during a 12-hour shooting rampage. The suspect was later shot dead by police.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kei39707520

Kei RT @standamericanow: On Saturday, Hong Kong authorities arrested more than a dozen activists who’ve led the pro-democracy protest movement.… 3 minutes ago

clovehoof

𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 this is split up across like, more than a dozen people btw. i feel bad about it TwwwT 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.