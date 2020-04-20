More than dozen people killed in Canada shooting rampage Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has killed at least 16 people, including one police officer, during a 12-hour shooting rampage. The suspect was later shot dead by police. 👓 View full article

