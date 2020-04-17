Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Mondays With Michelle': Michelle Obama brings story time for kids in quarantine

'Mondays With Michelle': Michelle Obama brings story time for kids in quarantine

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The former first lady is planning to read to kids - and give parents a break - with "Mondays With Michelle Obama."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Need the Kids to Stay Busy? Here Are Some Quarantine Scavenger Hunt Ideas!

Need the Kids to Stay Busy? Here Are Some Quarantine Scavenger Hunt Ideas! 01:05

 If you’re a parent, the coronavirus quarantine might have been a great way to spend a little more time with the kids…. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melanie_korach

Melanie Korach RT @IanGransjean: @melanie_korach @MichelleObama please share MONDAYS WITH MICHELLE, yes Melanie we still want your poetry readings🤗🇨🇦🌹💋🥰 35 seconds ago

IanGransjean

Ian Gransjean @melanie_korach @MichelleObama please share MONDAYS WITH MICHELLE, yes Melanie we still want your poetry readings🤗🇨🇦🌹💋🥰 3 minutes ago

STPStServices

STPStudentServices RT @ErinPelhamDoak: Mondays with Michelle Obama, my children, and literature? Sign me up! #ocsbEnglish #ocsbAtHome #readAloud 4 minutes ago

itsMissMORGAN

Morgan RT @ABC: Former first lady Michelle Obama plans to host virtual story times every Monday. The series, "Mondays with Michelle Obama," will… 5 minutes ago

heather_millerx

Heather Miller RT @thebookseller: .@MichelleObama to read The Gruffalo online, as the first of a four-week series, “Mondays with Michelle Obama” kicks off… 12 minutes ago

rebeccabw

ForTheLove RT @MAKERSwomen: "Mondays With Michelle Obama" is a children's book read-along series with @MichelleObam and kicks off Monday, April 20 at… 12 minutes ago

thecitizensshad

Starr Lamastus Our former,frist lady, Michelle Obama. Will be reading to kids,on Mondays!! What a lady!! You,are truley an,amazin… https://t.co/HDRDFQIpxU 13 minutes ago

agalvinITS

Amanda Galvin RT @SMS_Library: ⏰ 11AM Central Time ⏰ “Mondays with Michelle Obama!”❤️As part of the PBS KIDS Read-Along 📚series, @michelleobama Watch on… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.