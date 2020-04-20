Global  

White House to hold call with governors on testing supplies

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — After insisting it was up to governors to ramp up coronavirus testing in their states, the Trump administration is finally acknowledging their pleas for help. Vice President Mike Pence will lead a teleconference with the nation’s governors Monday morning from FEMA headquarters in response to calls for a national testing strategy to […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy

Trump unveils phased approach to reopening US economy 00:36

 New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases. President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements in a call on Thursday with...

