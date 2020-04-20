Trump has sought for days to deflect criticism from states over coronavirus testing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been a vocal critic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this NewsBot📜 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing - USA TODAY #USAToday… https://t.co/A7HGVi5Y9J 26 minutes ago Eddie Gonzalez RT @rcn400: Once again, Trump is lashing out to cover up his inept response to a pandemic ⁦⁦@GovLarryHogan⁩ has done a great job 👍 'He d… 45 minutes ago Ronak Kamat 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing https://t.co/Lqrzar1H92 via @USATODAY 1 hour ago Covensure Brokerage 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing - USA TODAY… https://t.co/auFfpiN7dV 1 hour ago alberto escobar 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing - USA TODAY… https://t.co/Kq4lu82RLU 1 hour ago FM37 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing https://t.co/G1t9yTKBuE 1 hour ago ami_ 'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing https://t.co/ClZqs9mKX7 via @usatoday 1 hour ago rblumel #COVID19 'He didn't understand.' #Trump #slams Republican Gov. Larry #Hogan, outspoken critic on #testing - https://t.co/X4FCax7dRt 2 hours ago