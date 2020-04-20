Global  

'He didn't understand.' Trump slams Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, outspoken critic on testing

Monday, 20 April 2020
Trump has sought for days to deflect criticism from states over coronavirus testing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been a vocal critic.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Slams Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Over Testing

Trump Slams Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Over Testing 01:00

 The White House held a briefing.

