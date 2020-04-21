Global  

Kim Jong Un surgery report fuels speculation about North Korean leader’s health

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020
The health of North Korea’s leader is one of the state’s most closely guarded secrets, typically only known by a handful of people in the inner circle of leadership. Kim didn’t attend April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung.
 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

