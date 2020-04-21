Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Highlights of the nearly $500B coronavirus relief bill

Highlights of the nearly $500B coronavirus relief bill

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $483 billion coronavirus relief bill — the fourth coronavirus response legislation so far — is moving through Congress. The legislation is likely to pass the Senate on Tuesday and has the support of House Democrats and Republicans and President Donald Trump. Here are the highlights: SMALL-BUSINESS GRANTS AND LOANS The bill […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill

NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill 00:24

 Today the New York City Council is expected to introduce a COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping New Yorkers impacted by the pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York City Council Votes On Coronavirus Relief Package For Struggling New Yorkers [Video]

New York City Council Votes On Coronavirus Relief Package For Struggling New Yorkers

The City Council had its first-ever virtual vote Wednesday on a coronavirus relief package to help struggling New Yorkers; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published
Avril Lavigne releasing new charity track to raise funds for coronavirus relief [Video]

Avril Lavigne releasing new charity track to raise funds for coronavirus relief

Avril Lavigne has reworked her 2019 album track Warrior to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer, Mnuchin still discussing ‘interim’ coronavirus relief bill in wake of impasse

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are engaging in discussions about an emergency “interim” coronavirus relief...
FOXNews.com

U.S. Congress struggles as partisanship stymies new coronavirus bill

The U.S. Congress struggled to produce a fresh coronavirus relief bill on Monday, as a stubborn standoff between Republicans and Democrats complicated the...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteFOXNews.comNewsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.