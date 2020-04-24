EU leaders task European Commission to link coronavirus recovery fund to budget Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

European Union (EU) leaders in a video summit on Thursday tasked the European Commission to shape the bloc's collective response to the coronavirus pandemic and link a recovery fund against the pandemic with the EU's next long-term budget starting next year. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said EU leaders agreed a recovery fund is needed and... European Union (EU) leaders in a video summit on Thursday tasked the European Commission to shape the bloc's collective response to the coronavirus pandemic and link a recovery fund against the pandemic with the EU's next long-term budget starting next year. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said EU leaders agreed a recovery fund is needed and... 👓 View full article

