Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > EU leaders task European Commission to link coronavirus recovery fund to budget

EU leaders task European Commission to link coronavirus recovery fund to budget

WorldNews Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
EU leaders task European Commission to link coronavirus recovery fund to budgetEuropean Union (EU) leaders in a video summit on Thursday tasked the European Commission to shape the bloc's collective response to the coronavirus pandemic and link a recovery fund against the pandemic with the EU's next long-term budget starting next year. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said EU leaders agreed a recovery fund is needed and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: European Commission: UK had ample time to use procurement scheme for ventilators

European Commission: UK had ample time to use procurement scheme for ventilators 01:12

 The European Commission has insisted the UK had 'ample opportunity' to join an EU procurement programme to acquire ventilators to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Downing Street has again said that Britain missed out because an initial email invitation to participate had been sent to the wrong...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeoplesDailyapp

People's Daily app #EU leaders in a video summit on Thursday tasked the European Commission to shape the bloc's collective response to… https://t.co/5wirvQCRnq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.