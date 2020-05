Al-Aqsa preacher's voice echoes across Jerusalem devoid of Ramadan crowds Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An imam standing atop an 18-foot pulpit in a near-empty Al-Aqsa Mosque delivered the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem , his voice echoing across an empty and windswept plateau almost devoid of worshippers. 👓 View full article

