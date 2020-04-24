Global  

Gift of the Mask: Cuomo lauds retired farmer’s gesture

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Help has poured into New York from many places as the coronavirus has killed thousands, but the most humble of gifts — a single N-95 mask — brought a mist to the eyes of the state’s governor. A retired farmer in Kansas mailed the mask to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the […]
