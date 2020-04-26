Global  

Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice […]
