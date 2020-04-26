Will a woman run North Korea? Kim Yo Jong outshines male rivals Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the obvious choice. Kim Yo Jong, in her early 30s, has been by her brother’s side at summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, sat behind Vice President Mike […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: The New York Times - Published 4 days ago Kim Jong Un health rumors fueled by state secrecy 01:17 Speculation over the health of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been mounting, fueled by the secrecy of the nation. You Might Like

Tweets about this