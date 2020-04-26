Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Big beach crowds test California’s coronavirus stay-at-home exhortations

Big beach crowds test California’s coronavirus stay-at-home exhortations

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
This weekend, amid the year’s first heat wave, thousands converged on some California beaches to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and to get a break from weeks of isolation at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published
News video: Recovered coronavirus patient says she tested positive for 50 days

Recovered coronavirus patient says she tested positive for 50 days 01:49

 Dr. Marilyn Stebbins describes herself as an outlier when it comes to how the coronavirus generally presents itself in the body.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LyndaRiley15

Lynda Riley RT @latimes: California morons? Big beach crowds test state's stay-at-home exhortations https://t.co/7oCyGt8TC9 2 minutes ago

Jumpyjoe1958

Joseph M Jiampetti California morons? Big beach crowds test state's stay-at-home urgings https://t.co/FEYcybEDnm 3 minutes ago

erikamald0

Erika Maldonado Some beaches in California have opened but this brings the question if it will increase the number of infections. T… https://t.co/KRxK78g8i3 3 minutes ago

marixa_cx

Marixa RT @LANow: California morons? Big beach crowds test state's stay-at-home exhortations https://t.co/Yg4ndOeJy5 5 minutes ago

g_birdslide

JCBslide After #FloridaMorons, Californians also crowd beaches https://t.co/MLK3R6q6h0 14 minutes ago

Zan_Eskelson

Zan Eskelson California morons? Big beach crowds test state's stay-at-home urgings https://t.co/4m63NagOmH; There is not doubt.… https://t.co/JLwtEtBABa 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.