'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

After a nearly nine-month fight, the last remaining patient hospitalized from the El Paso Walmart shooting in August has died.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Baby Snark RT @fred_guttenberg: 'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital https://t.co/2dOn7Xlv0t 1 minute ago MSN Ireland El Paso shooting victim dies nine months after attack https://t.co/NdP53uegVL 1 hour ago Rose Mary 'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital - USA TODAY https://t.co/Va7075G7O1 via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago