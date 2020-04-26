Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital

'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
After a nearly nine-month fight, the last remaining patient hospitalized from the El Paso Walmart shooting in August has died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarlSchwartzEsq

Baby Snark RT @fred_guttenberg: 'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital https://t.co/2dOn7Xlv0t 1 minute ago

msnireland

MSN Ireland El Paso shooting victim dies nine months after attack https://t.co/NdP53uegVL 1 hour ago

RoseMa08

Rose Mary 'Our hearts are heavy': Final patient from El Paso Walmart shooting dies in hospital - USA TODAY https://t.co/Va7075G7O1 via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.