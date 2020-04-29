Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted reports that Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir might help fight the coronavirus as good news, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data on remdesivir shows a drug can target the novel coronavirus.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.