Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted reports that Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir might help fight the coronavirus as good news, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data on remdesivir shows a drug can target the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug

Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug 02:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Task Force Blocked From Testifying [Video]

Coronavirus Task Force Blocked From Testifying

In a memo, the Trump administration said it was “reasonable” to bar members of the task force since they are busy with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Mayor De Blasio Delivers Fiery Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Delivers Fiery Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio opened his daily coronavirus briefing with strong words for President Donald Trump, accusing the president of “playing politics while people are suffering.”

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 29:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Leak concerns fuelled coronavirus treatment revelation: US doctor

US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci unveils data on Gilead's experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir because of press leaks.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNPRCBS News

Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

A top U.S. health official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early...
Reuters


Tweets about this