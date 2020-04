Maria Vasquez RT @SportsCenter: The Baseball Hall of Fame said this year's induction ceremony, scheduled for July, was canceled and instead will be held… 10 seconds ago steveo RT @jonmorosi: BREAKING: Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony has been canceled. Per the HOF, the 2020 class -- Derek Jeter, Marvi… 15 seconds ago Ryan RT @BleacherReport: National Baseball Hall of Fame unanimously votes to cancel the 2020 Induction Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic Der… 43 seconds ago NewExpressNews Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony https://t.co/7w8BVRK3kX https://t.co/Gap9JA45vX 1 minute ago Jamie Strashin RT @cbcsports: This will be the first year without a Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony since 1960, as 2020 class will join next year… 1 minute ago Liz RT @News12: BREAKING: Derek #Jeter, Larry #Walker and the rest of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year fo… 1 minute ago EP Business Journal RT @BostonGlobe: Baseball Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction weekend https://t.co/m5ocEMkjzi 3 minutes ago Coloradoan Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the Class of 2020 will be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in July… https://t.co/kIQTVwtIQp 3 minutes ago