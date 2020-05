CJB Where is the #MeToo crowd? You know the ones that tried to destroy Brent Kavanaughs life. Libtards even for y'all t… https://t.co/eVDAaeBZ6f 4 seconds ago

#ThinkForYourself RT @politico: Joe Biden breaks his silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations: “They aren’t true. This never happened.” https://t.c… 7 seconds ago

JoAnn RT @CNN: Joe Biden released a statement Friday denying a former aide’s claims he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, saying of Tara Reade’… 8 seconds ago

Senator Maisel, LLC RT @Yamiche: Former VP Joe Biden’s full statement out this morning on sexual assault allegations by former staffer Tara Reade: “ So I want… 30 seconds ago

John J Bobb RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Biden publicly denies sexual assault for first time: ‘This never happened' https://t.co/9r9eXujZHv 36 seconds ago

ßaram Nkahirwa RT @kylegriffin1: Joe Biden: "I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren't true… 39 seconds ago

Robert Ebert RT @CNBC: Joe Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegations: "They aren’t true. This never happened." https://t.co/VHkce6SfU1 45 seconds ago