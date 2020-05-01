Ontario allowing small list of businesses to reopen with 'strict safety guidelines'
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The Ontario government is allowing some workplaces to reopen next week, as long as they meet "strict public health measures and operate safely during the COVID-19 outbreak." The list includes garden centres, nurseries and some construction projects.
Retail businesses across Ohio will be allowed reopen starting May 12, provided they observe what Gov. Mike DeWine has described as strict health and safety guidelines. Owners of Cincinnati-area shops..