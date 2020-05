Recent related videos from verified sources Remdesivir, world’s first drug to treat coronavirus disease gets approved



The antiviral drug remdesivir has got emergency authorisation from the US to coronavirus disease. Early clinical trials data shows it helps patients recover faster. It’s the world’s first drug.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published 8 hours ago US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients



The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:47 Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump: FDA authorizes Remdesivir drug for COVID-19 Gilead Sciences Inc, which makes Remdesivir, said it would donate one million vials to help patients.

Jerusalem Post 1 day ago



FDA authorizes remdesivir for emergency use as coronavirus treatment The drug, produced by Gilead Sciences, may shorten the time it takes seriously ill patients to recover from COVID-19.

CBS News 1 day ago



