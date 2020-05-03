Global  

US FDA approves emergency use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients

Mid-Day Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
The US food and drug regulatory body has allowed the emergency use of an investigational anti-viral vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients after some researches, including one led by an Indian-American physician, found that the drug helped recover some of the infected cases faster.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment

FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment 00:32

 The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover 31% faster. Remdesivir has only been studied in hospitalized patients and is administered through an...

