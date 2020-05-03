US FDA approves emergency use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () The US food and drug regulatory body has allowed the emergency use of an investigational anti-viral vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients after some researches, including one led by an Indian-American physician, found that the drug helped recover some of the infected cases faster.
