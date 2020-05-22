A new blood filter designed to fight bloodstream infections exhibits promise for COVID-19



Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19's Impact On New Jersey Economy, Jobs



While the rate of COVID-19 infections continues to drop in New Jersey, the economic toll is growing as now 1 in 7 working-age adults in the state are seeking unemployment benefits from a system.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 17:42 Published 12 hours ago Gov. Cuomo Gives Thursday COVID-19 Update On New York



A day after the World Health Organization announced the worst 24-hour increase of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases since the global outbreak began, New York State had it's best number with only 246.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 42:27 Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Blood plasma of recovered patients used in trial treatments Researchers are testing a blood therapy treatment that's been used since the Spanish flu. It's being used to treat some of the most severe cases of COVID-19. In...

CBS News 1 week ago



Covid-19: For first time, new cases top 5,000; deaths up by 154 Covid-19 infections continued to surge in the country on the last day of lockdown 3.0, with the number of new cases topping 5,000 in a single day for the first...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



