A new blood filter designed to fight bloodstream infections exhibits promise for COVID-19

bizjournals Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A new tool by California-based ExThera Medical has found success in treating Covid-19 patients. The device, called the Seraph 100, earned approval from the from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) making it one of the few medical devices approved for treatment of COVID-19 in the U.S. The Seraph filters toxic pathogens, including viruses, from the blood and increases oxygen levels, helping ease the symptoms that COVID-19 patients experience. A recent statement…
