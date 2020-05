Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to Oregon’s stay-at-home order demonstrated at the state Capitol on Saturday as health officials announced dozens more cases and five additional deaths from COVID-19. Most of the protesters did not wear face masks , but they waved American flags and Trump campaign signs in the rain. Other signs […] 👓 View full article