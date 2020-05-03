Global  

Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway

Reuters Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said the United States' capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.
