Maftuh Ihsan RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Buffett announces that Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its shares of United Continental, Southwest, Delta Air Lin… 9 seconds ago

RW McElveen RT @CNBC: Warren Buffett says Berkshire sold its entire position in airlines because of the coronavirus https://t.co/KUpxhwPEAH 36 seconds ago

Juan Carlos RT @SJosephBurns: Warren Buffett says the economy will overcome coronavirus: ‘Nothing can basically stop America’ : @CNBC 1 minute ago

Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 RT @AFP: Billionaire investor Warren Buffet says he's confident the US economy will bounce back from its pummeling by the #coronavirus pand… 2 minutes ago

SALIM ALAKIJA Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway https://t.co/YjbwuIM9CJ https://t.co/YO0aPf06e0 4 minutes ago

ASTUTE Investing Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway https://t.co/51z9oIOYs1 #news… https://t.co/oPjIEGe3py 5 minutes ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway: Billionaire investor Warr… https://t.co/USSiDFY6UP 6 minutes ago