Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said the United States' capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.
