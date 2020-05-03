Global  

North Korea's Kim did not have surgery, South says, as shots fired at DMZ

Reuters Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during almost three weeks of absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday, as the two Koreas exchanged gunfire at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides.
Credit: ANI
Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health. North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of Kim attending the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his...

