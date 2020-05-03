North Korea's Kim did not have surgery, South says, as shots fired at DMZ
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during almost three weeks of absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday, as the two Koreas exchanged gunfire at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides.
