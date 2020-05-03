⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸Patriot 35173 RT @PurpleIsCovfefe: Hydroxycloroquine has worked well but liberals are pushing the more expensive drug remdesivir (Gilead) which Bill Gate… 3 minutes ago Estefanía Gracia RT @FDA_Drug_Info: FDA issues an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for treatment of suspe… 5 minutes ago Andrés Cano The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational antiviral drug… https://t.co/nJ0lcZWqYd 7 minutes ago Christopher Long @KMehrabianCCM Well, we might have a light at the end of the tunnel. https://t.co/jW2FTLMAOx 8 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Following the FDA's authorization of the antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use as a coronavirus treatment, th… https://t.co/DNU1Vj0QHU 8 minutes ago Rose Codacovi Coronavirus drug to arrive in hospitals this week https://t.co/5gVNNdM4Wx Let' hope and pray this works. 8 minutes ago Journal Sentinel Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir to arrive in hospitals this week, Gilead CEO says https://t.co/bEvfwbL8q4 11 minutes ago dawn Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir to arrive in hospitals this week, Gilead CEO says https://t.co/er4YQwxyo8 ITS… https://t.co/iYXh9YQQF5 12 minutes ago