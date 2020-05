Recent related news from verified sources Tracking the Asian Giant 'Murder' Hornet as It Reaches North America Sightings of the Asian giant hornet have prompted fears that the vicious insect could establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.

NYTimes.com 1 day ago



Tracking the “murder hornet”: A deadly pest has reached North America With queens that can grow to 2 inches long, Asian giant hornets can use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours,...

Denver Post 7 hours ago



