Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film

Seattle Times Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” will direct a new “Star Wars” film. Waititi had for months been expected to take the reins of the galaxy far, far away, having already directed the season finale of the “Star Wars” streaming spinoff “The Mandalorian.” But the […]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Boyega has become nostalgic since Star Wars end

John Boyega has become nostalgic since Star Wars end 01:22

 John Boyega admits that the end of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy has allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career since he joined the franchise.

