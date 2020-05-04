Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film

Monday, 4 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” will direct a new “Star Wars” film. Waititi had for months been expected to take the reins of the galaxy far, far away, having already directed the season finale of the “Star Wars” streaming spinoff “The Mandalorian.” But the […]
Oscar-winning "JoJo Rabbit" screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday. Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca •Polygon •9to5Toys
Tweets about this
YU RT @THR: Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new #StarWars movie for theatrical release https://t.co/lVqiEcHYZK 4 seconds ago
Graham RT @IGN: Taika Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale, will officially co-write an… 7 seconds ago