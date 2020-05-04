Global  

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in another planned scripted series about the 'Tiger King'

USATODAY.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Nicolas Cage is getting his paws on a very juicy role. He will portray former zoo owner Joe Exotic, the subject of the recent docu-series "Tiger King."
Nicolas Cage will play 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series, which will mark the actor's first ever lead role in a television drama.

Nicolas Cage to Portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV Adaption Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger..

Nicolas Cage is playing Joe Exotic in a new Tiger King TV show, of coursePhoto by JC Olivera/Getty Images In a move that seems utterly obvious as soon as it was announced, Nicholas Cage will be playing the eccentric zookeeper Joe...
Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in a new series while YouTubers got Carole Baskin to give her first interview since "Tiger King."
