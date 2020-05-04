|
Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in another planned scripted series about the 'Tiger King'
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Nicolas Cage is getting his paws on a very juicy role. He will portray former zoo owner Joe Exotic, the subject of the recent docu-series "Tiger King."
