Mission impossible? Tom Cruise teams up with Nasa to shoot film in space

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Mission impossible? Tom Cruise teams up with Nasa to shoot film in spaceTom Cruise is set to team up with Nasa to shoot a movie in space. The Hollywood star, 57, is known for his all-action approach and does his own stunts, including a high altitude freefall for 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He could soon be going one further, leaving Earth altogether to board the International Space Station to film what would be the first narrative feature in space. NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020 Nasa administrator Jim...
 Tom Cruise is reportedly planning to shoot a new action film in space.

