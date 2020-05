You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman makes quarantine life glamorous – by wearing a different ballgown every day



A woman is making quarantine life seem glamorous - by wearing a different gown every day while she works from home. When COVID-19 lockdowns were ordered Lucy Rogers, 32, didn't have anywhere to show.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on April 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic apologizes after 'inappropriate and offensive' comments go public Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic suddenly finds himself in hot water. A private group chat featuring Leipsic was leaked on Wednesday, including...

CBC.ca 9 hours ago





Tweets about this