U.S. Justice Department moves to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from Trump and his political allies on the right.
U.S. President Donald Trump described his former national security adviser Michael Flynn as an 'innocent man' after learning that the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly sought to drop the criminal charges against Flynn.
