Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > U.S. Justice Department moves to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

U.S. Justice Department moves to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

Reuters Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from Trump and his political allies on the right.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump 'very happy for' Flynn on news DOJ dropping charges

Trump 'very happy for' Flynn on news DOJ dropping charges 01:25

 U.S. President Donald Trump described his former national security adviser Michael Flynn as an 'innocent man' after learning that the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly sought to drop the criminal charges against Flynn.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comey On Flynn Case Being Dropped: DOJ Has 'Lost Its Way' [Video]

Comey On Flynn Case Being Dropped: DOJ Has 'Lost Its Way'

Former FBI Director James Comey commented on the Justice Department’s decision to drop its case against Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s national security advisor.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published
Department Of Justice Drops Charges Against Michael Flynn [Video]

Department Of Justice Drops Charges Against Michael Flynn

The Department of Justice has dropped charges against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

DOJ drops case against Michael Flynn, in wake of internal memo release  

The Justice Department on Thursday dropped its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, in a stunning development that comes after internal...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesUSATODAY.comWorldNews

Justice Department drops criminal case against Trump's ex-national security adviser, Flynn

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping its criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn,...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

mlsimmons

Melanie 🎧📚🐴🐶🐻 RT @darreldrowland: BREAKING: Justice Department moves to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who plead… 46 seconds ago

MaltYebisu

Malt Yebisu RT @GmichaelHobbs: The Justice Department moved to drop its case against General Michael Flynn! https://t.co/yPa52lFHpw They had no other r… 3 minutes ago

acemsdavis1

susan RT @Reuters: The Justice Department abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against Trump’s former national security adviser Michae… 3 minutes ago

baghoolat8

Hamid Moham Michael Flynn: justice department moves to drop criminal case against ex-Trump aide https://t.co/YCHgdCnIBV 6 minutes ago

cjsautter

Carolyn J Sautter RT @508gloryFelix: Justice Department moves to drop charges against Russians indicted in the Mueller probe https://t.co/XU7avsvtTT via @bus… 12 minutes ago

FREEPHONEFREES1

HARRIET TUBMAN 🇺🇸✡️🇯🇲🚔 AWESOME TWITTER CONFIRMED MY T WHAT "PROSECUTION"?... FBI JAMES COMEY? WHAT A JOKE 😎 😂 LOVE THIS JAMAIC… https://t.co/bB5Zdj2nBp 20 minutes ago