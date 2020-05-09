Influential rock pioneer Little Richard dies at 87
Little Richard, who helped shape the future of rock and roll in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday at age 87. Rolling Stone confirmed the news of his death and reported the cause of death was unknown. Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard was known for a series of hits that included “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” Little Richard’s contributions to the musical world were covered by a series of greats that...