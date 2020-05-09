Global  

Influential rock pioneer Little Richard dies at 87

WorldNews Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Influential rock pioneer Little Richard dies at 87Little Richard, who helped shape the future of rock and roll in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday at age 87. Rolling Stone confirmed the news of his death and reported the cause of death was unknown. Born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard was known for a series of hits that included “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” Little Richard’s contributions to the musical world were covered by a series of greats that...
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87 00:53

 Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died on Saturday at the age of 87. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener

