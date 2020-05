Credit: TomoNews US - Published 1 week ago China Offers Help to North Korea Despite Their Claims of Zero Cases 01:49 BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to a message that he received from North Korea's Kim Jong-un; and in doing so, may have just outed the country's claims of zero coronavirus cases. Kim Jong-un said of Xi that he is 'highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the...