Yemen Declares Aden an ‘Infested’ City as Coronavirus Spreads, Clashes Erupt

WorldNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Yemen Declares Aden an ‘Infested’ City as Coronavirus Spreads, Clashes EruptA man wearing a protective face mask walks in a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi / File. Yemeni authorities declared Aden, interim seat of the Saudi-backed government, an “infested” city on Monday after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped and clashes erupted elsewhere in the south between separatists and government forces. A five-year war has shattered Yemen’s health system, pushed millions to the brink of famine and divided the country between the internationally-recognized government and the Houthi group that ousted it from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The...
