What Does the United States-China Rift Mean for the World?

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The rhetoric between the world’s two largest political powers — the United States (US) and China — has heated up. The trend began several years ago, during The rhetoric between the world’s two largest political powers — the United States (US) and China — has heated up. The trend began several years ago, during Barack Obama ’s presidency. But it grew under Donald Trump ’s tenure, and intensified following in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese diplomats have adopted a more strident tone, described as “wolf warrior” diplomacy after a popular Chinese action film. US officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger have shot back. The blame game caters to the domestic constituencies of both countries, but also complements the intensifying geopolitical competition between Washington and... 👓 View full article

