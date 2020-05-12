Global  

Fearing a second wave, California State university system will keep classes online in the fall

Seattle Times Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, said Tuesday that classes at its 23 campuses would be canceled for the fall semester, with instruction taking place almost exclusively online.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: California State University to keep classes online in the fall

California State University to keep classes online in the fall 01:23

 California's state university system, the largest in the United States, canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

CSU cancels in-person classes for Fall [Video]

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:54Published
CSU classes may be online only for fall semester [Video]

CSU classes may be online only for fall semester

San Diego State, CSU San Marcos and other California State University schools may likely take instruction online for the fall 2020 semester.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:43Published

Cal State fall sports in air as schools stay online

California State University schools will remain primarily online this fall, raising doubts about whether member schools will field athletic teams for the rest of...
Three Mountain West Conference football programs fall under purview of California State University system announcement

The California State University system offered the first serious warning of how college sports may be impacted this fall by the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

