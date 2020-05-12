Fearing a second wave, California State university system will keep classes online in the fall
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, said Tuesday that classes at its 23 campuses would be canceled for the fall semester, with instruction taking place almost exclusively online.
