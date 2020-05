Samuel L. Jackson has no time or patience for 'Snakes on a Plane' haters



If you aren’t a fan of “Snakes ona Plane,” keep it to yourself.At the very least, don’t tag Samuel L. Jackson —the star of the film — in a tweet bashing it, lest youwant the “Avengers”..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago