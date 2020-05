'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Delkhah Sultani scrubs laundry outside her home in Kabul as her young daughter watches on. She says she once got paid around $3 a day to wash clothes for other households but since the coronavirus outbreak hit, work has dropped and she now earns $1 every few days to support her and her four children. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this