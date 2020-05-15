Hong Kong police watchdog upholds actions against protesters

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — A long-awaited report from an official HONG KONG (AP) — A long-awaited report from an official Hong Kong police watchdog group issued Friday said officers used force only in response to threats to their safety during months of anti-government protests last year. Police fired live rounds on 12 occasions when they “had reasonable suspicion of lethal force” being used or prepared against them, the Independent Police Complaints Council said in the lengthy report. Its conclusions are unlikely to convince critics who say officers unnecessarily fired bullets, tear gas, rubber bullets and... 👓 View full article

