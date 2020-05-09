Global  

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NASCAR resumes season with no fans

NASCAR resumes season with no fans 01:06

 NASCAR resumed competition after a two-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans. Chris Dignam has more.

Virtual racing wasn’t real – but it made many fans feel real good

NASCAR will make its return to the track on May 17 at Darlington Raceway – but that doesn't mean fans have been without racing for the past two months.
FOX Sports


