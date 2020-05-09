|
Even without access, racing fans flock to Darlington Raceway as NASCAR schedule resumes
Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
NASCAR revs up schedule, even with no fans allowed at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR resumes season with no fans 01:06
NASCAR resumed competition after a two-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans. Chris Dignam has more.
