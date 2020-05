Recent related videos from verified sources Springsteen leads New Jersey benefit concert



Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi were among the stars taking part in a virtual benefit concert for New Jersey, after their home state was one of the hardest hit by coronavirus. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:51 Published on April 23, 2020 Bruce Springsteen, SZA and Bon Jovi set for New Jersey coronavirus relief concert



Bruce Springsteen has organised a coronavirus relief concert for the people of New Jersey on April 22. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09 Published on April 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Dropkick Murphys Set to Play First-Ever Concert on Fenway Park’s Diamond The working stiffs in legendary punk rock band The Dropkick Murphys are set to make history on May 29 as the first band to play the infield of the Boston's Red...

Billboard.com 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this