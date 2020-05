You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Leave It to Beaver' actor Ken Osmond, known for role as Eddie Haskell, dies at 76 Ken Osmond, best known for his role as troublemaker Eddie Haskell opposite Jerry Mathers on the TV series "Leave It to Beaver," has died at 76.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Leave It to Beaver star Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell, dies at 76 Ken Osmond, best known for his role as the troublemaker Eddie Haskell on the television comedy, Leave It to Beaver, died on Monday morning. He was 76.

CBC.ca 3 hours ago





Tweets about this