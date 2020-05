Inovix EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked https://t.co/qvIz2Oo1WC 11 seconds ago CorrickWales EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked - BBC News https://t.co/NcDlZkkKRS 24 seconds ago Paul Dumble Are we getting to the stage where online banking and payment systems are no longer secure or trusted? BBC News - Ea… https://t.co/VNzwfxZxBs 29 seconds ago Adlumin EasyJet admits nine million customers were hacked during a "highly sophisticated" cyber attack. ➡️ https://t.co/YrFfRqVEOu | via @BBCWorld 35 seconds ago Radius Travel European carrier EasyJet admits nine million customers were hacked in a "highly sophisticated cyber attack".… https://t.co/lNrAGV3WTn 52 seconds ago Real business info EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked - For more information : https://t.co/iqOVg6To9Z - don't forget to sub… https://t.co/HYYlebf6ef 1 minute ago Naveweb EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked - BBC News https://t.co/3flgValDam, see more https://t.co/xiUfgVZWW4 1 minute ago Shoaib Abdullah Naji EasyJet admits nine million customers hacked https://t.co/GPcMlfnzRW 2 minutes ago