Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MIAMI (AP) — AT&Tsaid Tuesday it will immediately abandon Venezuela’s pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Nicolas Maduro. The Dallas-based company said its decision to close its unit is effective immediately. “Because it is impossible for AT&T’s […] 👓 View full article