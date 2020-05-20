Global  

Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Social distancing measures have hampered efforts to keep millions of people safe as the "super cyclone" threatens to make landfall within hours. Heavy rain has begun and widespread destruction is feared.
