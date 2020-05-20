Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Social distancing measures have hampered efforts to keep millions of people safe as the "super cyclone" threatens to make landfall within hours. Heavy rain has begun and widespread destruction is feared.
Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Cyclone Amphan...