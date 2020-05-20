Global  

Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom

BBC News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the city to postpone all but 'essential' court cases.
A Singapore court sentenced a man to death over Zoom, marking the city-state's first remote capital punishment during the coronavirus pandemic

A Singapore court sentenced a man to death over Zoom, marking the city-state's first remote capital punishment during the coronavirus pandemic· Punithan Genasan, 37, was sentenced to death on Friday by a Singapore court in a hearing conducted over the video-conferencing platform Zoom, his lawyer...
