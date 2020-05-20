Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL reinstates Cowboys ‘ Aldon Smith, who last played in ’15

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL on Wednesday conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. Smith, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, will be able to participate in the Cowboys’ virtual […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Report: Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL

Report: Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Reinstated By NFL 00:28

 Embattled defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Emmitt Smith's take on Cowboys paying Dak is 'simplistic and unrealistic' [Video]

Skip Bayless: Emmitt Smith's take on Cowboys paying Dak is 'simplistic and unrealistic'

Former Cowboy Emmitt Smith suggests Jerry Jones 'not play chicken with Dak Prescott,' and thinks Dallas would be wise to pay him as soon as possible. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Emmitt Smith is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:39Published
Colin Cowherd plays 'Would You Rather?' with scenarios from the upcoming NFL season [Video]

Colin Cowherd plays 'Would You Rather?' with scenarios from the upcoming NFL season

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays a game of 'Would You Rather?' Hear which scenarios from the upcoming NFL season Colin wants to see play out.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL reinstates Cowboys ' Aldon Smith, who last played in '15

The Dallas Cowboys' new pass rusher can start taking part in team activities next week
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL from suspension after four-year absence

The Cowboys' pass rush will get a boost, as Aldon Smith has been reinstated by the NFL after serving a lengthy suspension.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this