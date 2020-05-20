NFL reinstates Cowboys ‘ Aldon Smith, who last played in ’15
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL on Wednesday conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. Smith, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, will be able to participate in the Cowboys’ virtual […]
Embattled defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.
