Men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrested

WorldNews Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrestedThe U.S. government arrested the two men accused of helped ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape Japan after he faced criminal charges in the country. Ghosn served as Nissan's chairman from 2001 to 2018. He allegedly "engaged in major financial wrongdoing, including conspiring with others to falsely state his compensation in Nissan's Annual Reports and shifting financial losses of his asset management company to Nissan," according to court documents. Ghosn made international headlines in January after he jumped bail...
