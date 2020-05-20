Men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrested
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The U.S. government arrested the two men accused of helped ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape Japan after he faced criminal charges in the country. Ghosn served as Nissan's chairman from 2001 to 2018. He allegedly "engaged in major financial wrongdoing, including conspiring with others to falsely state his compensation in Nissan's Annual Reports and shifting financial losses of his asset management company to Nissan," according to court documents. Ghosn made international headlines in January after he jumped bail...
Japan on Thursday said it hoped that the two men arrested in the United States and wanted in Japan on charges related to former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos... Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca •SeattlePI.com •BBC News •NYTimes.com
The fugitive former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn was banned from leaving Lebanon, the country he fled to after a daring escape from Japan. On Wednesday, in his... CBS News Also reported by •BBC News •NYTimes.com
