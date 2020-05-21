US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The United States announced its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that permits unarmed aerial surveillance flights over participating countries, saying Russia has repeatedly violated the pact's terms.
Mr. Trump’s decision, the third major retreat from arms control agreements, will be viewed as evidence that he also plans an exit from the last major arms... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
