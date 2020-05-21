Global  

US says pulling out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russian violations

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The United States announced its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that permits unarmed aerial surveillance flights over participating countries, saying Russia has repeatedly violated the pact's terms.
