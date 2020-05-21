Global  

Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate backed Republican House of Representatives member John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump the second time he tapped the conservative lawmaker for the top spot.
