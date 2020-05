Patricia Wagner 🇺🇸 MAGA RT @mitchellvii: AWESOME CHOICE - HUGE FAN OF RATCLIFFE - Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence https://t.co/… 5 seconds ago

doreen anderson RT @clairecmc: It’s a sad day when a leader for national intelligence can’t even get 50 votes in the U S Senate. Unbelievable. Trump era. S… 10 seconds ago

Hellena Pierro RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Unqualified, Untruthful, Unashamed: John Ratcliffe confirmed as next director of national intelligence - The Washingto… 13 seconds ago

Clam Digger RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as next director of National Intelligence | Just The News https://t.co/ROQrS… 15 seconds ago

Larry Clack RT @SenDuckworth: This is really a disgrace. Our men & women in the intel community deserve to be led by someone with integrity & a wealth… 15 seconds ago

Hellena Pierro RT @shaneharris: The Senate has voted 49-to-44 to confirm Rep. John Ratcliffe as the next director of national intelligence. He received mo… 17 seconds ago

Funkytown™ RT @sxdoc: Senate on 49-44 Vote, Confirms John Ratcliffe Next Director of National Intelligence CONGRATULATIONS @ODNIgov Director John Ratc… 17 seconds ago